Mariners Playing Waiting Game With Cardinals All-Star, Per Report

The Seattle Mariners have been pretty quiet this offseason. The only major move they have made thus far is re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

However, they are still looking at ways to improve their offense. Last month, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Seattle and the San Francisco Giants had emerged as the frontrunners for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan.

However, the market has stalled, and it’s starting to look like Donovan might remain in St. Louis. The Cardinals have set a high asking price for Donovan, and it’s unclear whether the Mariners are willing to pay that price.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Mariners Will Need To Pay Big For Donovan

John Denton of MLB.com provided the latest on where things stand with Donovan and the Mariners, as well as other interested teams.

“For now, teams are waiting to see if the price drops as squads get closer to Spring Training. Who blinks first: The rebuilding Cards or Donovan-seeking teams such as the Mariners, Giants, Royals and Astros?” Denton wrote.

The Mariners have a lot of solid prospects in their system, so they have what it takes to get a deal done. They even had discussed No. 7 prospect and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijnjte, per Woo.

But the asking price is high, and the Mariners are left playing the waiting game to see if the price will go down. If the price doesn’t go down, then Donovan will likely stay in St. Louis. That would also force the Mariners to look elsewhere for offense.

They could bring back Eugenio Suarez, who they acquired at the trade deadline. They could use help at third base.

But Donovan is starting to seem like a reach for the Mariners. Ketel Marte doesn’t seem likely to get traded, so Donovan is the next best option, but the market hasn’t really moved and the Cardinals still have a high asking price.

A team could blink first, as Denton said. But for now, it’s simply a waiting game, and one that may ultimately result in the Mariners missing out on Donovan and being forced to look at other players.

It should be interesting to see where negotiations stand in the coming weeks, but Seattle might have a tough time acquiring the 2025 All-Star.

More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Acquire One More Big Bat By MLB Insider