Taj Bradley Puts Up Historically Weird Stat Line in Monday Loss to Boston Red Sox
The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, 5-0, as Taj Bradley put up a weird stat line that the organization hasn't seen in a decade.
Bradley dominated in part, striking out 10 hitters over seven innings. He also didn't walk anyone but still surrendered five earned runs.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast and the Underdog Fantasy Network on social media:
Taj Bradley is the first Rays pitcher since David Price in 2014 to have a start with 10+ K, 0 BB but also somehow 5+ runs allowed.
Bradley, who missed time at the beginning of the season with injury, is now 1-2 this year with a 4.00 ERA. A former top prospect, the 23-year-old has struck out 23 batters in 18.0 innings this year.
He made his major league debut a season ago and is 6-10 lifetime with a 5.36 ERA.
History was also made on the other side in this one as Rafael Devers became the first Red Sox' hitter ever to homer in six straight games. You can watch the blast, off Bradley, here. Jarren Duran also made history by hitting yet another triple.
After the win, the Red Sox are now 24-24 on the season. They are a 0.5 game behind Tampa in the American League East and are currently in fourth place in the American League East. The Rays are 25-24.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:50 p.m. ET. Cooper Criswell pitches for Boston against Zack Littell. Criswell is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA while Littell is 2-2 with a 3.44.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.