Toronto Blue Jays Offense Goes Historically Listless in Series vs. Houston Astros
The Toronto Blue Jays were swept by the Houston Astros this week, dropping all three games at Daikin Park in Houston.
Wednesday's defeat was 3-1 as the Jays mustered just five hits in total. They've now dropped five straight games to fall under .500 at 12-13. The Astros are now 13-11 and tied for second in the American League West.
The Blue Jays' offense was completely neutralized by the Astros' pitching staff, with the Jays delivering a historically poor performance in this series.
Per Jonah Birenbaum of Sportsnet on social media:
This Toronto lineup is scuffling on a historic level right now. The Blue Jays went 9-for-90 (.010) over their three-game series in Houston. That's the second-lowest batting average in a three-game span in franchise history.
Woof.
With Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup, you have to assume that the Jays will turn it around, but they need more from offseason acquisitions like Anthony Santander (.189) and Andres Gimenez (.194). Furthermore, former All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk is hitting just .211.
Bowden Francis was the loser on the mound for Toronto, going 4.2 innings and surrendering three earned runs on eight hits. He's now 2-3 for the season.
The Blue Jays will get a much-needed off day on Thursday before heading to New York to take on the Yankees over the weekend.
First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) pitches against Carlos Carrasco (NYY).
Berrios is 1-1 on the season with a 5.02 ERA while Carrasco is 2-1 with a 6.53.
