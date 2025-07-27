Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Makes History By Tossing Gem on 41st Birthday
Sunday was going to be a big day for Max Scherzer regardless of how he performed on the mound, given it was his 41st birthday.
The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander celebrated in style, turning in his best outing of the season against his former team, the Detroit Tigers.
Scherzer gave up a three-run home run to Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the third, but was otherwise dominant. He lasted 7.0 innings, allowing three earned runs, three hits and zero walks to go along with his 11 strikeouts. That marked Scherzer's most strikeouts so far in 2025, with his game score of 70 also standing out as his highest since July 25, 2024.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Scherzer is the oldest pitcher in at least the last 125 seasons to record 10 or more strikeouts on his birthday. Randy Johnson held the previous record, doing so on his 37th birthday in 2000.
This wasn't the first time Scherzer celebrated his birthday with a 10-strikeouts performance, though. He also achieved the feat with the Washington Nationals on his 34th birthday in 2018.
Scherzer is one now of two pitchers since at least 1900 to have multiple 10-strikeout games on his birthday, joining former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Stan Williams, per Langs.
Scherzer got stuck with the loss despite his quality start, dropping to 1-1 on the season as Toronto fell10-4. He now boasts a 4.89 ERA, 1.086 WHIP and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings through seven appearances with the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays, who are still an MLB-best 21-6 since June 26, will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Related MLB Stories
- CORBIN CARROLL, ICHIRO FAN: Before he was an All-Star outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll was a kid growing up in Seattle during Ichiro Suzuki's time with the Mariners. CLICK HERE
- DURAN'S TRIPLE PARADE: By notching two triples in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran achieved a feat not seen in the AL in nearly 20 years. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE TIMELINE REVEALED: With Aaron Judge now officially on the 10-day injured list, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone laid out the potential path for his return to the lineup. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.