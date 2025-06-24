Washington Nationals Slugger Josh Bell Breaks Modern MLB Record With Wild Home Run
The Washington Nationals were already well on their way to victory Monday night, but Josh Bell had one more highlight left in the tank.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Nationals led the San Diego Padres 9-3. Yuki Matsui got first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to ground out for the first out of the frame before immediately burying Bell in an 0-2 count.
Matsui tried to get Bell to chase a high fastball for the strikeout. And while Bell did take a swing at the pitch far above the zone, he did not strike out.
Instead, Bell made contact with the pitch that was 4.65 feet above the ground when it reached the plate. He sent it 393 feet to left field, adding some insurance with an unlikely solo home run.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the highest pitch hit for a home run since pitch tracking began in 2008.
The 32-year-old designated hitter is now batting .197 with 10 home runs, 28 RBIs, a .634 OPS and a -0.5 WAR on the season. The Nationals, meanwhile, went on to win 10-6 and improve to 3-2 since their crushing 11-game skid.
Washington's road series against San Diego continues Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET.
