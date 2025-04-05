Walker Buehler Does Something Not Seen in Last 14 Years of Boston Red Sox History in Friday Win
The Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 13-9 on Friday afternoon at Fenway Park. The home-opening win pushed the Red Sox back to .500 at 4-4 while the Cardinals fell to 4-3. Wilyer Abreu helped fuel the victory, going 3-for-5 with a home run, and Trevor Story also hit his second of the year.
On the mound, Walker Buehler got the win despite not having his best stuff. He went 5.0 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four. He's now 1-1 with an 8.68 ERA through two starts.
His win also earned some rare team history of the last 14 years, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Walker Buehler is the first Red Sox pitcher to allow 5+ runs in a home opener and get the win since John Lackey on April 8, 2011.
Buehler, signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, is working to regain his form after a 2022 Tommy John surgery cost him all of 2023 and half of 2024. The 30-year-old made 16 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. However, he stepped up in the playoffs and closed out Game 5 of the World Series.
Lifetime, he's 48-23 with a 3.34 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star.
The Red Sox and Cardinals will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET as Richard FItts pitches for Boston. He'll be opposed by right-hander Andre Pallante, who is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.
