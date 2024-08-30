Washington Nationals' James Wood Joins Elite Company With Historic Hot Streak

James Wood is the 8th player ever with at least 3 HR, 3 3B, 6 2B and 9 SB over a 30-game span in their age-21 season or younger, joining:



Ty Cobb (1908)

Max Carey (1911)

Vada Pinson (1960)

César Cedeño (1972)

Rocco Baldelli (2003)

Mike Trout (2012/2013)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (2019)