Washington Nationals' James Wood Joins Elite Company With Historic Hot Streak
The Washington Nationals' youth movement has officially arrived, and James Wood has been spearheading it for weeks.
Shortstop CJ Abrams made the All-Star Game earlier this summer, while outfielder Dylan Crews made headlines with his call-up earlier this week, but it's Wood who has produced the most as of late. In Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees, Wood went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run and three stolen bases.
Wood is now batting .280 with an .807 OPS and 0.9 WAR since making his MLB debut on July 1. Just over his last 30 games, Wood is batting .340 with three home runs, three triples, six doubles, nine stolen bases, 18 RBI, 20 walks and a .987 OPS
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Wood is the eighth player ever with at least three home runs, three triples, six doubles and nine stolen bases over a 30-game span in their age-21 season or younger.
Fernando Tatis Jr. was the last to do so, achieving the feat in 2019. Before him came Mike Trout, who did so in both 2012 and 2013. Rocco Baldelli is the only other player to meet the criteria since 1973.
Ty Cobb, Max Carey, Vada Pinson and César Cedeño round out the rest of the list, which dates back to 1908.
Wood was ranked as the No. 1 player in the Nationals' farm system and the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball when he got promoted nearly two months ago. He was one of the key pieces Washington got back from the San Diego Padres in the 2022 Juan Soto trade, alongside Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and two other prospects.
The Nationals are relying on that return, plus Crews and other young pieces, to lead them into the future. While Washington remains 18.0 games back in the NL East and 12.0 games back in the NL Wild Card race, they are on pace to post their most regular season wins since the 2019 World Series year.
Woods and the Nationals are scheduled to open a series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.