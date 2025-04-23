Washington Nationals Southpaw Mitchell Parker Tosses Historic 8-Inning Gem
The Washington Nationals' lineup provided more than enough insurance against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, but that didn't stop Mitchell Parker from turning in a career-best performance on the mound.
Parker walked the first batter he faced, then retired seven in a row. Another walk in the third inning broke that streak, and it was immediately followed by a single.
That's when Parker locked in.
Parker saw 17 batters for the rest of the night, and he sat down each and every one of them. By the time he got the hook, the 25-year-old left-hander had allowed just one hit and two walks across 8.0 scoreless innings of action.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Parker is the first Nationals lefty to go at least 8.0 innings while allowing one or fewer hits since Gio González did so on July 31, 2017.
Washington went on to win 7-0, improving to 10-13 and setting up a potential series clincher against Baltimore on Wednesday.
As for Parker, he is now 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA and 0.928 WHIP on the season. That is quite the step up from his rookie campaign in 2024, when he went 7-10 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.305 WHIP and 0.7 WAR.
The highest Game Score of Parker's career entering Tuesday was 79. He wound up posting an 82 against the Orioles.
Related MLB Stories
- FREEMAN EXPLAINS SHOWER SLIP: Freddie Freeman has since returned from his stint on the injured list, but the Dodgers' star first baseman was out for almost two weeks due to an unfortunate series of events. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE, GOLDY LEADING MLB: Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt currently rank No. 1 and No. 2 in MLB in batting average, helping them accomplish a feat never seen before in Yankees history. CLICK HERE
- BADER COMMITS TO ISRAEL: An oblique injury prevented Harrison Bader from playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but the Twins outfielder has committed to suiting up for Team Israel in 2026. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.