Wild Walk-Off Parade Across MLB Slots Into History Books
In the span of just four minutes, a handful of clutch moments across MLB set the stage for a historic night of baseball.
First, Javier Baez lifted the Detroit Tigers to a win over the Boston Red Sox with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning. Two minutes later, Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Kansas City Royals.
Then, just two minutes after that, Justin Turner capped off the Chicago Cubs' comeback win over the Miami Marlins with a walk-off double to left.
And the drama didn't end there.
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. notched his first career walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Angels, while J.P. Crawford delivered a walk-off win for the Seattle Mariners shortly after.
It marked the second time this season in which there have been five walk offs on a single day, as it previously occurred on April 6. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, there have only been six days with more walk offs in the past 125 seasons.
The MLB record of seven walk offs was achieved in both 2004 and 2008, but no day has had six or more since.
Although it didn't add to the walk-off total, Junior Caminero also came through with a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth inning, powering the Tampa Bay Rays to a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
