Yankees Infielder Named "Breakout Prospect of the Year" with History-Making AFL Year
New York Yankees prospect Caleb Durbin was named the "Breakout Prospect of the Year" in the Arizona Fall League, which concluded its season this weekend.
According to MLB.com, Durbin set the Arizona Fall League record by stealing 29 bases in just 24 games.
Durbin’s 29 steals this fall smashed Rick Holifield’s previous record of 24 from 1994 (when the AFL’s schedule was almost twice as long as it is today). He also stole four bags in one game twice -- something only one AFL player had accomplished before. Across two years in the league, Durbin recorded at least one steal in 28 of 45 games and swiped 48 total (in 52 attempts), setting the AFL’s career mark.
Ironically enough, Durbin is not one of the top 30 prospects in the Yankees organization, according to MLB.com. That said, he recently got a vote of confidence from manager Aaron Boone, who said he could see time at second base for New York next season.
"I think he's a stud... he'll play a big role for us this upcoming season."
The 24-year-old Durbin spent time at the Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, hitting .275 overall. He hit 10 homers, had 60 RBI and stole 31 total bases. Durbin played in 90 games across all three levels.
The Yankees are coming off a season in which they advanced all the way to the World Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. If Durbin sees time at second base, it could signal that Gleyber Torres is on his way out of town.
Torres is a free agent for the first time in his career.
