Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff Takes Major Step Towards MLB Return
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff completed a 60-pitch sim game Monday, according to reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg and others.
Woodruff has been out ever since he underwent right shoulder surgery in October 2023. The 32-year-old faced live batters throughout spring training and went on an extended minor league rehab assignment before getting shut down with an ankle injury in May.
A right elbow contusion dealt another blow to Woodruff's comeback attempt earlier this month, but he now has just one 80-pitch rehab start on the books before he is expected to return to the big leagues.
"It was probably the crispest my stuff has been," Woodruff said, per Athlon Sports' David Gasper.
Woodruff made his MLB debut in 2017, served as a successful swingman in 2018, then ascended to All-Star status in 2019. He was named an All-Star again in 2021, finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting.
From 2018 through 2023, Woodruff went 44-23 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.026 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, averaging a 4.8 WAR per 162 games.
Barring any additional setbacks, Woodruff should be able to make his regular season debut before the All-Star break. It will have been just over 21 months since his last MLB outings.
