Atlanta Braves' Cy Young Winner Chris Sale Hits Injured List with Brutal Injury
Chris Sale, the reigning Cy Young winner in the National League, is headed to the injured list with a fractured left ribcage, the team announced on Saturday.
This is just another gut punch for a Braves team that has experienced a season full of them. Atlanta enters play on Saturday at 34-40 and as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. They've already lost Reynaldo Lopez, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider at various points this season.
As for Sale, he's in the midst of another spectacular season. Now 36, he's gone 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA, striking out 114 batters in 89.1 innings. He's in line for another All-Star Game appearance if he's healthy enough to appear in the game, which is being played in Atlanta.
A 15-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red sox and Braves, Sale is an eight-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and a Cy Young winner. He's gone 143-87 for his career, and he helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series. He has eight seasons of double-digit wins under his belt.
As for the Braves, they'll be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Miami Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Grant Holmes (ATL) pitches against youngster Eury Perez (MIA).
Holmes is 3-6 on the year with a 3.97 ERA, and has done a nice job filling in in the rotation. Perez is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA since returning from Tommy John surgery.
Related MLB Stories
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.