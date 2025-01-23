Johnny Cueto is Still Pitching - And Dominating - in Dominican Winter League
Longtime major leaguer Johnny Cueto is not just pitching in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM), he's dominating.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Cueto has allowed just four runs in 30 innings this winter for Escogido.
A 17-year major league veteran, Cueto has played with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels. Lifetime, he's gone 144-113, making two All-Star Games along the way.
In addition to his two All-Star games, Cueto won the 2015 World Series with Kansas City, helping the Royals defeat the New York Mets. He's got six different seasons of double-digit wins and even won 20 games for the Reds back in the 2014 campaign. He finished second in the National League Cy Young voting that year, one of three different seasons that he's received Cy Young votes. He's also received MVP votes in three seasons.
Famous for his "Cueto shake" on the mound, he's become somewhat of an inspiration to pitchers who want to mess with hitters timing. Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman have incorporated stops and shimmy's in their deliveries, likely based on seeing Cueto perfect the craft.
About to turn 39 years old, Cueto could parlay his excellent winter season into a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. With three weeks left until spring, several teams could still use pitching help, including teams like the Marlins, White Sox, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.
Spring training camps open up in about three weeks.
