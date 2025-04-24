Baltimore Orioles Slugger Tyler O'Neill Out of Starting Lineup With Neck Injury
Tyler O'Neill is not in the Baltimore Orioles' starting lineup for their series finale against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that O'Neill's absence was due to neck soreness. He did, however, add that he is hopeful that the outfielder will be available off the bench.
O'Neill missed two games with neck soreness last week.
Through his first 13 games this season, O'Neill was batting .289 with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, seven runs, four walks, 10 strikeouts, and an .899 OPS. Across his last five appearances, though, he is batting .050 with two RBIs, one run, one walk, 11 strikeouts and a .141 OPS.
Baltimore inked O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract this offseason, adding the 29-year-old Canadian as All-Star slugger Anthony Santander walked in free agency. O'Neill has put up a 0.4 WAR so far in 2025, compared to the -0.3 WAR that Santander has posted with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ramón Laureano is starting in right field in O'Neill's place Thursday. First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
