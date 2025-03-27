Boston Red Sox Announce Slew of Roster Moves, Including Major Bullpen Piece to Injured List
The Boston Red Sox open the 2025 regular season on Thursday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington and they do so with World Series aspirations.
After finishing 81-81 and missing the playoffs last year, the Red Sox went out and added Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman this offseason. Those moves have yielded plenty of optimism, as has the universal praise of the Red Sox' farm system.
However, the Sox are starting the season off on a sour note, as they've placed multiple key players on the injured list, including Lucas Giolito, Masataka Yoshida and Liam Hendriks.
Giolito is not a surprise, as we knew that the strained hamstring he suffered in spring training was going to set him back. Yoshida isn't a surprise, either, as he is recovering from right labrum surgery in the offseason.
The Hendriks news is concerning considering he missed most of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He did not appear in major league games last season, and just pitched in a few minor league rehab games. He also struggled this spring, pitching to a 9.95 ERA in seven games. He struck out just four in 6.1 innings and manager Alex Cora announced that Aroldis Chapman will be serving as the team's closer to start the season.
A three-time All-Star, the 36-year-old Hendriks is a 13-year big league veteran. He has played for the Twins, Royals, Blue Jays, Athletics and White Sox.
He starred with Chicago when healthy from 2021-2022. He led the league in saves in 2021 with 38. He also helped the White Sox get to the playoffs that year.
For his career, he's 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA. He's got 116 career saves, the bulk of which have come since 2019.
Related MLB Stories
FUTURE FOR ADLEY? Adley Rutschman and the Orioles haven't come together on a long-term contract agreement yet, but the bar has been set after Cal Raleigh's extension with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
JAYS LOOKAHEAD: According to Fastball columnist Brady Farkas, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most intriguing team in baseball this year. Here's why:
PETTITTE BACK IN NY: New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will be back in New York for Opening Day on Thursday as he'll throw the ceremonial first pitch. CLICK HERE: