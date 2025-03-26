New York Yankees Legend to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch On Opening Day
New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday as the Yankees open up the season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com on social media:
Andy Pettitte will throw the ceremonial first pitch for tomorrow’s Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.
All Yankee Stadium gates open 1pm. Pregame ceremonies begin 2:30pm.
Pettitte, 52, is one of the most storied Yankees players of the last 30 years or so. An 18-year veteran, he spent 15 years with the Yankees and three with the Houston Astros, winning five World Series titles in New York. He was also a three-time All-Star.
Pettitte was 256-153 for his career with a 3.85 ERA. He teamed up with Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams and Mariano Rivera to make up the decorated Yankee teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
As for the current Yankees, they are coming off a season that saw them win the American League East and advance to the World Series. They were beaten in five games by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The group has been through a tumultuous offseason, losing Juan Soto in free agency and seeing Gerrit Cole (season) and Luis Gil (several months) go down with serious injuries in spring training.
On the positive side, they did go out and add former MVPs Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger in offseason moves, and they also traded for All-Star Devin Williams.
They signed Max Fried to a lucrative deal as well. Carlos Rodon will start on Opening Day.
