Boston Red Sox Big-Money Player Unsure if He'll Be Ready For Opening Day Because of Injury
Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida isn't sure if he'll be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from a right shoulder surgery that he had after the 2024 season.
Per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic:
Similar to what they did with Devers, the Red Sox revamped Yoshida’s offseason workouts and he spent much of the winter in Boston with Red Sox trainers as he rehabbed from October shoulder surgery. At Fenway Fest last month, Yoshida said he expected to begin swinging by late January and throwing by March, but did not want to put a timetable on whether he’d be ready at the start of the season.
Heading into 2025, Yoshida is a very interesting case for the Red Sox. Because of Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela (and top prospect Roman Anthony), he really has no chance to play in the outfield. Thus, he's slotted in as the designated hitter, but if the team acquires Nolan Arenado in a trade (as is possible), he won't really have a spot there either. Arenado would play third base with Rafael Devers or Triston Casas at first, and the other at DH.
Thus, Yoshida seems like a viable trade candidate for the organization, but this health issue -- and the remaining $54 million or so on his contract -- could certainly make that tough too.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. For a Red Sox team that is trying to cut down on strikeouts, he seems like a valuable piece, but playing time will be hard to come by.
