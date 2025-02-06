MLB Insider Sheds More Light on Alex Bregman's Free Agent Situation
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, free agent third baseman Alex Bregman has no interest in a short-term deal. Pete Alonso was willing to sign a two-year deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday night but Nightengale says that Bregman still seeks a six or seven-year pact, even as spring training looms in one week.
Bregman, 30, has been linked to the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox throughout the offseason. Reports have indicated that the Jays have already made a six-year offer but the Red Sox reportedly don't want to go that far.
Eventually, someone is going to have to budge. Bregman could go to Toronto, where he apparently hasn't jumped at the chance to go to already. Or, Bregman could accept a shorter-term deal from the Red Sox. Furthermore, the Red Sox could up their years and offer, which is something they haven't wanted to do.
Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. He is a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022) and a two-time All-Star. He's also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger.
Whichever team Bregman signs with will be getting a big jolt into the middle of the order. In addition to the Blue Jays and Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have also shown interest.
