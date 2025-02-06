Baltimore Orioles to Bring Back Historic Uniform Combination For 2025 Season
According to an exclusive report from @UniWatch, the Baltimore Orioles are bringing back their all-orange uniform look from the 1970s.
Per Phil Hecken:
According to my source, the Baltimore Orioles will be introducing orange pants for 2025, giving them a mono-orange option. This will actually mark the third time the O’s have had an all-orange uniform.
In addition to the 1971-1972 season, the O's brought the throwbacks back for a game in 2010. The orange tops do not have to be worn with the orange pants, but it is an option to pair them. The O's could continue to wear the orange tops with white pants if they want.
This uniform ensemble gives the Orioles four uniform sets for the year: The white tops, the gray tops, the black tops and the orange tops. The O's also have the all-black "City Connect" uniforms.
The Orioles are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the American League East before being beaten by the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round of the playoffs. Baltimore has some young of the best talent in the sport, so they should continue to be very competitive, but it should be noted that they lost ace pitcher Corbin Burnes and slugger Anthony Santander in free agency.
The O's have made moves to attempt to replace them, signing Tyler O'Neill, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano in free agency.
Baltimore also gets back ace closer Felix Bautista, who missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
