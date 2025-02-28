Boston Red Sox Designated Hitter Well Behind in Injury Progression at This Point
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora delivered some glass half-full, glass half-empty news regarding Masataka Yoshida.
According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Yoshida is now ready to hit in games, but he's well behind in his throwing program. Cora says he's throwing from 45 feet as he recovers from offseason labrum surgery.
While Yoshida is unlikely to be a big outfield contributor this year anyways, he's likely relegated to just designated hitter duties at the beginning of the season, stifling some potential lineup combinations.
Yoshida has seemed like a viable trade candidate for the organization, but this health issue -- and the remaining $54 million or so on his contract -- have obviously made that tough.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. For a Red Sox team that is trying to cut down on strikeouts, he seems like a valuable piece, but playing time is challenging, given the presence of outfielders Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. The Sox also have top prospects they could want to work in and Rafael Devers could spend some time at designated hitter as well.
The Red Sox will continue Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Texas Rangers.
Boston went 81-81 a season ago.
Related MLB Stories
HENDERSON EXITS: Andrew Benintendi wasn't the only player to leave a spring game early on Thursday, as Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson left also. CLICK HERE:
HOERNER ON THE MEND: Nico Hoerner, who had flexor tendon surgery in the offseason, won't travel to Toyko for the season-opening Tokyo Series. CLICK HERE:
JUDGE HONORS DAUGHTER: Aaron Judge's custom glove was all over social media on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.