Boston Red Sox' Key Lineup Piece Dealing with New Injury, But X-Rays Negative
Boston Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas is out of the lineup on Tuesday for the team's final exhibition game in Mexico, but he did get a solid X-ray report on his injured hand.
Per Ian Browne of MLB.com:
Noteworthy that Triston Casas isn't in the lineup today. He tried to barehand a bad hop grounder last night. Couldn't tell how much of his hand it got but the ball went into right field.
Am told that X rays taken last night were negative. Will follow up today for more info.
The 25-year-old Casas is a pivotal part of the Red Sox lineup, providing power and depth from the left side. A Florida native, Casas was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2018. He made his debut in 2022 and has hit .250 since with 42 homers and 109 RBIs. He's struggled to stay healthy, playing 132 games in 2023 and just 63 in 2024. He is armed with great power and the Red Sox are counting on him to pair with Alex Bregman, Trevor Story and Rafael Devers in the middle of the order.
Boston is coming off a season in which they finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs by finishing third in the American League East. However, after signing Bregman and Walker Buehler, and acquiring Garrett Crochet in a trade, the team feels much better about its chances.
The Red Sox will open up the regular season on Thursday when they take on the Texas Rangers on the road.
