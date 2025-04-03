Boston Red Sox Provide Important Injury Update on Key Bullpen Arm
After splitting the first two games of the series in Baltimore with the Orioles, the Boston Red Sox will close out the series on Thursday afternoon.
As the Red Sox are out to a 2-4 start, reliever Liam Hendriks is battling back from elbow issues that have put him on the injured list at the beginning of the season.
Per MassLIVE:
Reliever Liam Hendriks, who began the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation, threw out to 120 feet here at Camden Yards during Boston’s day off Tuesday.
“We’ll keep doing the things that we’re doing,” (manager Alex) Cora said. “No mound progression yet. But he’s feeling better.”
Cora said Hendriks might be able to throw off the mound this coming weekend.
The Hendriks' injury news was a surprise right before Opening Day, and it was concerning considering he missed most of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He did not appear in major league games last season, and just pitched in a few minor league rehab games. He also struggled this spring, pitching to a 9.95 ERA in seven games. He struck out just four in 6.1 innings and Cora announced that Aroldis Chapman will be serving as the team's closer to start the season before the injury was announced.
A three-time All-Star, the 36-year-old Hendriks is a 13-year big league veteran. He has played for the Twins, Royals, Blue Jays, Athletics and White Sox.
He starred with Chicago when healthy from 2021-2022. He led the league in saves in 2021 with 38. He also helped the White Sox get to the playoffs that year.
For his career, he's 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA. He's got 116 career saves, the bulk of which have come since 2019.
If he's able to come back healthy, and soon, then he could be a big boon to the Red Sox' bullpen.
