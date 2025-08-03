Boston Red Sox Rookie Reportedly Could Miss Rest of Season with Injury
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Boston Red Sox rookie Marcelo Mayer could miss the rest of the season with the wrist injury that currently has him on the injured list.
Boston Red Sox rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer’s sprained wrist is more serious than the Red Sox initially envisioned, and season-ending surgery is a possibility after consulting with specialists.
Christopher Smith of MassLive indicates that Mayer had a shot that will hopefully allow him to play again, but its effectiveness is currently unknown.
Mayer, 22, made his debut on May 24 and has slotted in at third base for the Sox most often, but he has the ability to play second as well. A top-ten prospect at the time of his promotion, he's hitting .228 with four home runs. He was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2021 and pairs with Roman Anthony to make up an exciting future core in Boston.
If Mayer is lost for the season, it would certainly cause an issue for a Red Sox team that is trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They enter play on Sunday at 61-51 and in the first wild card position, 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Sunday as they go for a sweep of the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m. ET as left-hander Framber Valdez (HOU) pitches against Lucas Giolito (SOX).
Giolito has been excellent this season, going 7-2 with a 3.80 ERA.
Houston leads the American League West by 3.5 games over the Seattle Mariners.
