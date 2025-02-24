New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Leaves Spring Training For Medical Testing
Giancarlo Stanton has flown from Florida to New York to undergo medical testing, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday.
The New York Yankees designated hitter did not take the field for any baseball activities at spring training this month. He had been battling tennis elbow in both elbows ever since arriving at camp.
Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday afternoon that Stanton's return to action was not imminent. That checks out with Stanton's complete departure from camp, further bringing into question his chances of him being ready to go in time for Opening Day.
Stanton, 35, hasn't strung together a completely healthy season since 2018 – his first with the Yankees. He has appeared in an average of 108 games a year since 2022.
After batting .233 with a .773 OPS and 0.7 WAR in the 2024 regular season, Stanton hit .273 with a 1.048 OPS in the postseason. On the whole, he racked up 34 home runs and 88 RBIs last year.
Stanton leads all active players with 429 career home runs. He is under contract with the Yankees for at least three more seasons, so he should be able to crawl to 500 if he stays healthy.
That is far from a given, though, as Stanton's 2025 certainly has gotten off to the cleanest start.
