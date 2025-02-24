Fastball

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Leaves Spring Training For Medical Testing

Giancarlo Stanton, who has been dealing with injuries in both elbows, has reportedly flown back to New York in the middle of the Yankees' spring training camp in Florida.

Sam Connon

Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Giancarlo Stanton has flown from Florida to New York to undergo medical testing, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

The New York Yankees designated hitter did not take the field for any baseball activities at spring training this month. He had been battling tennis elbow in both elbows ever since arriving at camp.

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday afternoon that Stanton's return to action was not imminent. That checks out with Stanton's complete departure from camp, further bringing into question his chances of him being ready to go in time for Opening Day.

Stanton, 35, hasn't strung together a completely healthy season since 2018 – his first with the Yankees. He has appeared in an average of 108 games a year since 2022.

After batting .233 with a .773 OPS and 0.7 WAR in the 2024 regular season, Stanton hit .273 with a 1.048 OPS in the postseason. On the whole, he racked up 34 home runs and 88 RBIs last year.

Stanton leads all active players with 429 career home runs. He is under contract with the Yankees for at least three more seasons, so he should be able to crawl to 500 if he stays healthy.

That is far from a given, though, as Stanton's 2025 certainly has gotten off to the cleanest start.

Related MLB Stories

  • HURD TO MISS 2025: New York will be without another top pitching prospect for the season, as 2024 draft pick Thatcher Hurd is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. CLICK HERE
  • ALCÁNTARA DEALING HEAT: The Marlins seem to have their ace back after Sandy Alcántara flirted with triple digits with his fastball at spring training on Sunday. CLICK HERE
  • SANTANDER PRAISED: The Blue Jays finally landed a notable free agent in Anthony Santander, who was an honorable mention on ESPN's list of top 10 corner outfielders. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries