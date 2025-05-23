Here's the Latest on Alex Bregman's Injured Leg For Boston Red Sox
Friday, 4:45 p.m. ET: According to Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston, Bregman was removed with right quad tightness.
Friday, 3:35 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman left the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with an apparent leg injury.
Bregman singled to left field off the Green Monster and seemed to get caught in-between whether or not he wanted to run to second. He immediately left the game.
While it's too early to speculate on the severity, any missed time would be devastating for Boston. The 31-year-old, who was signed this past offseason, is hitting .299 with a .385 on-base percentage. In the absence of Triston Casas and the struggles of Trevor Story, he's been a driving force in the team's lineup, also popping 11 homers and driving in 35.
A 10-year veteran of the Houston Astros and Red Sox, Bregman is a career .273 hitter with 202 home runs. He is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, and he is also a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger.
Should Bregman need to miss any time, the team could elect to put Rafael Devers back at third base, however, he's been resistant to play defense again after moving to designated hitter this offseason to accommodate Bregman.
The second game of the doubleheader will be played at 7:10 p.m. ET as Lucas Giolito takes the mound for Boston.
Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 season, when they advanced to the American League Championship Series. They last won the World Series in 2018 when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Red Sox are 25-26 entering play on Friday.
