Chicago Cubs Get Surprisingly Promising Update on Injured Outfielder
While Ian Happ will be on the bench for Wednesday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs seem to have dodged a bullet.
Happ fouled a ball off his left shin in the eighth inning on Tuesday, leaving the contest mid-at-bat. ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported after the game that while the initial X-rays came back negative, Happ could still wind up on the injured list.
The next morning, however, Rogers reported that Happ won't need time on the injured list after all.
Top prospect Moises Ballesteros was still called up Wednesday, even with Happ remaining on the active roster. Vidal Bruján, who replaced Happ on Tuesday, was designated for assignment.
Shin injury aside, Happ has been far from his typically consistent self in 2025.
The 30-year-old former All-Star is batting just .227 with a .704 OPS on the season, recording 14 home runs, 17 doubles, five stolen bases, 50 RBIs and a 1.9 WAR through 97 games. He was a .248 hitter with a .779 OPS between 2021 and 2024, averaging 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 12 stolen bases, 81 RBIs and a 3.3 WAR per year.
Happ missed an average of 6.8 games a year over the last five seasons. Wednesday will mark his ninth absence of 2025.
The three-time reigning Gold Glove winner has remained valuable in the field, though, racking up seven defensive runs saved and leading MLB left fielders with a 15 Total Zone.
Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki will start in left on Wednesday with Happ out and Ballesteros taking over at designated hitter. First pitch from American Family Field is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
