Chicago Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki Returns to Lineup Amid Lingering Wrist Injury
Seiya Suzuki is batting third and starting at designated hitter for the Chicago Cubs in their showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, per the club's official lineup card.
Suzuki was scratched from the Cubs' last game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday due to right wrist discomfort. He initially suffered the injury on April 12, immediately getting labeled as day-to-day by manager Craig Counsell.
After appearing in each of Chicago's first 17 games, Suzuki proceeded to miss four of the next nine.
Suzuki was batting .292 with a .928 OPS prior to suffering the injury, but has hit just .227 with a .773 OPS in the two weeks since. Still, Suzuki is on pace for a career year with his 0.7 WAR and .894 OPS.
Through his first three MLB seasons, the Japanese outfielder hit .278 with an .824 OPS, averaging 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and a 2.8 WAR per year. At his current pace, Suzuki would finish 2025 with 38 home runs, 125 RBIs and a 4.4 WAR.
Here is the full lineup the Cubs are trotting out in their opener against the Phillies for Friday's opener:
1. Ian Happ, LF
2. Kyle Tucker RF
3. Seiya Suzuki, DH
4. Michael Busch, 1B
5. Dansy Swanson, SS
6. Nico Hoerner, 2B
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
8. Carson Kelly, C
9. Jon Berti, 3B
SP: Colin Rea, RHP
First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.
