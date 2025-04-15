Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Makes Interesting Decision at Closer Position
Even though Alexis Diaz is back from the injured list, Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona is likely to continue to use Emilio Pagan in the closer's role, at least for now.
Longtime Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith had this information on social media:
Some notes from Terry Francona
-They may have to manage playing McLain/Hays absolutely every day over the next week, but no limitations on how they play.
-Diaz isn’t the set closer. It’s fair for him and the team (he’s pleased with Pagan) to pitch Diaz “when it makes sense.”
Pagan, 33, has gone 0-1 with a 1.23 ERA through eight games this season. He has four saves, striking out five over 7.1 innings. His WHIP is a microscopic 0.409.
Pagan is in the ninth year of his career with the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and Reds. This is his second year in Cincinnati as he went 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA a season ago.
Diaz, 28, is the brother of New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz. An All-Star in 2023, he's in the third year of his career with the Reds. He had 37 saves that season and posted 28 more in 2024. Lifetime, he's 18-14 with a 2.93 ERA. He has 75 saves.
The Reds are 8-8 on the young season and they'll get ready for a new series on Tuesday with the Mariners. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Luis Castillo pitches for the Mariners against left-hander Nick Lodolo.
Castillo was a two-time All-Star in Cincinnati.
