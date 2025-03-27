Cleveland Guardians Opening Day Starter Tanner Bibee Scratched Due to Food Poisoning
Right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee, who was scheduled to start for the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, has been scratched with acute gastroenteritis.
Bibee's stomach illness was sparked by food poisoning, per multiple reports.
Ben Lively will replace Bibee as Cleveland's Opening Day starter against the Kansas City Royals.
The Guardians have had a decade of stability on the mound on Opening Day, only ever turning to Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber in their last 10 regular season openers. Bibee was supposed to take the torch from Bieber, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Bibee finished runner-up in the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year race, going 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.176 WHIP, 141 strikeouts and a 3.9 WAR across 25 starts. He made 31 starts in 2024, posting a 12-8 record with a 3.47 ERA, 1.117 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 2.7 WAR.
In four postseason starts last fall, Bibee put up a 3.45 ERA and 1.468 WHIP with 16 strikeouts.
The 26-year-old righty may not be able to pitch at all this weekend, throwing a wrench into the Guardians' rotation plans. Gavin Williams and Luis Ortiz were initially slated to pitch Saturday and Sunday, but the club's probable starters are now to be determined.
Lively, who went 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.245 WHIP, 118 strikeouts and a 1.5 WAR across 29 starts in 2024, is now being positioned as Cleveland's temporary ace. The 33-year-old right-hander spent 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds, coming off three seasons in Korea and previous failed stints with the Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies.
First pitch for Lively's first career Opening Day start is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
