Here is Every 2025 MLB Opening Day Starting Pitching Matchup

Opening Day has finally arrived, meaning each team's best available starting pitcher will be making their first official appearance of 2025.
Even with a handful of stars like Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber starting the regular season on the injured list, there are still plenty of other elite arms who will take center stage on Thursday. The only clubs not playing are the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies, whose opener got delayed to Friday, so every other team's ace will get the chance to take the mound.
Here is every matchup, pitcher and start time for Thursday's much-anticipated slate of games:
New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers
RHP Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. LHP Carlos Rodón (NYY)
Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
March 27, 3:05 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles
LHP José Berríos (TOR) vs. RHP Zach Eflin (BAL)
Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON
March 27, 3:07 p.m. ET
Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox
LHP Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX
March 27, 4:05 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
LHP MacKenzie Gore (WSH) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (PHI)
Nationals Park – Washington, D.C.
March 27, 4:05 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians
LHP Cole Ragans (KC) vs. RHP Tanner Bibee (CLE)
Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO
March 27, 4:10 p.m. ET
Houston Astros vs. New York Mets
LHP Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. RHP Clay Holmes (NYM)
Daikin Park – Houston, TX
March 27, 4:10 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants
RHP Hunter Greene (CIN) vs. RHP Logan Webb (SFG)
Great American Ball Park – Cincinnati, OH
March 27, 4:10 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves
RHP Michael King (SD) vs. LHP Chris Sale (ATL)
Petco Park – San Diego, CA
March 27, 4:10 p.m. ET
Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
RHP Sean Burke (CHW) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (LAA)
Rate Field – Chicago, IL
March 27, 4:10 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Sandy Alcántara (MIA) vs. RHP Paul Skenes (PIT)
LoanDepot Park – Miami, FL
March 27, 4:10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins
RHP Sonny Gray (STL) vs. RHP Pablo López (MIN)
Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO
March 27, 4:15 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers
LHP Blake Snell (LAD) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (DET)
Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
March 27, 7:10 p.m. ET
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs
RHP Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. LHP Justin Steele (CHC)
Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ
March 27, 10:10 p.m. ET
Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics
RHP Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (ATH)
T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA
March 27, 10:10 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies
RHP Ryan Pepiot (TB) vs. LHP Kyle Freeland (COL)
George M. Steinbrenner Field – Tampa, FL
March 28, 4:10 p.m. ET
