Detroit Tigers Lose Former Top Draft Pick to Another Frustrating Injury

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium on June 27.
Casey Mize, the former No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, has hit the injured list again for the Detroit Tigers, continuing a frustrating personal history.

The following report came on Wednesday from the Detroit Free Press:

Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has been placed on the injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with a left hamstring strain. The 27-year-old completed 16 starts in his comeback season from elbow surgery and back surgery before running into a speed bump that will keep him out until after the All-Star break.

The 27-year-old Alabama native is 2-6 this season for the underwhelming Tigers, but has pitched to a respectable 4.23 ERA. He's struck out 58 batters in 78.2 innings. The only saving grace about this situation is that since Mize is coming back from serious injury, he may very have needed a rest at some point anyway. By missing time around the All-Star break, he may be able to avoid missing more game time.

He's pitched in parts of four big league seasons, all with the Tigers, going 9-19 with a 4.28 ERA. He broke out during the 2021 season, when he pitched to a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts. Mize won seven games that season and was supposed to pair with Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning to make up a great nucleus of future Tigers pitchers. However, Mize and Manning have been oft-injured and haven't been able to stay on the field consistently. Skubal will be a contender this year for the American League Cy Young.

