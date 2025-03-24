Detroit Tigers Make Shocking Injury Announcement on Key Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers made a shocking announcement on Monday as they placed outfielder Parker Meadows on the 60-day injured list because of the nerve issue in his throwing arm.
Evan Woodberry of MLive had the news on social media:
The Tigers have transferred outfielder Parker Meadows to the 60-day injured list to create space for the signing of Manuel Margot, which is now official.
It's not surprising that Meadows is starting the year on the injured list, but back on March 12, he said he was hopeful to start the season on time, so to go from that to the 60-day injured list is jarring.
As a result of the injured list placement, Meadows will be out until almost June at this point.
One of the better defensive outfielders in baseball, Meadows is a big part of the Tigers roster, so this is a significant loss. Detroit is coming off a season in which it advanced to the American League Division Series, even knocking out the Houston Astros in the wild card round.
A 25-year-old who is a veteran of two seasons, Meadows is a .241 career hitter with 12 homers and 41 RBI. He's the younger brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows.
Parker was a second-round pick of the Tigers back in the 2018 draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
The Tigers will open up the regular season on March 27 on the road at the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are already 2-0 on the season after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.
