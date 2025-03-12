Detroit Tigers Outfielder Says He's Hopeful He'll Be Healthy For Opening Day
After a battling a mysterious nerve issue in his arm this spring, Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows says that he's hopeful he can still be ready for Opening Day, which is March 27.
Chris McCosky, who covers the Tigers, had the news on social media:
Parker Meadows said this morning that he's making progress and is still optimistic about starting the season on time. But with Wenceel Perez out again (back) and Riley Greene getting reps in CF, contingency plans are in the works.
The Tigers certainly don't want to rush Meadows back before he's ready, but having him in the lineup is certainly a huge benefit to them.
One of the better defensive outfielders in baseball, Meadows is a big part of the Tigers roster. They are coming off a season in which they advanced to the American League Division Series, losing to the Cleveland Guardians after knocking out the Houston Astros in the wild card round. Expectations are even higher this year after signing Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres in free agency.
A 25-year-old who is a veteran of two seasons, Meadows is a .241 career hitter with 12 homers and 41 RBI. He's the younger brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows.
Parker was a second-round pick of the Tigers back in the 2018 draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
The Tigers will open up the season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will have already played as they play in the Tokyo Series on March 18-19.
That series is against the Chicago Cubs.
