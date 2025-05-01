Electric Boston Red Sox Youngster Scratched From Lineup With Problematic Issue
According to Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston, the Boston Red Sox scratched superstar youngster Kristian Campbell from Thursday's lineup because of right rib discomfort.
It's certainly too early to speculate on severity or what any of this may mean, but side/rib issues are always something to watch. A rib issue kept Triston Casas out of the Red Sox' lineup for nearly 100 games last season and side issues can actually be oblique issues, which can keep players out for months at a time.
One of baseball's ten-best prospects entering the season, Campbell made the roster out of spring training. A mainstay in the Boston lineup thus far, he's hitting .301 with a .407 on-base percentage. He's got four homers and 12 RBIs at just the age of 22.
He's been starting at second base and seeing time in the outfield as the Red Sox work to exploit his versatility.
A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Georgia Tech, Campbell pairs with Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony to make up the vaunted "big three" of Sox' prospects.
Boston enters play on Thursday at 17-15 and in second place in the American League East. They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is 14-16 and in third in the division.
Tanner Houck will take the ball for Boston. An All-Star last season, he's struggled this year, going 0-2 with a 7.58 ERA thus far. Jose Berrios will pitch for Toronto. He's 1-1 with a 4.24.
