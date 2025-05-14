ESPN MLB Insider Gives Definitive and Solid Answer on Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Future
Earlier this week, we heard that the Los Angeles Dodgers won't have Shohei Ohtani pitch until after the All-Star break.
Ohtani hasn't thrown in a game since 2023 after undergoing elbow surgery, and because of his importance as a hitter, the team can't send him on a traditional rehab assignment. Thus, they've had to move extra diligently on his rehab.
Speaking on the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on Tuesday, popular personality Jared Carrabis wondered aloud if Ohtani was ever going to pitch again.
Well, speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan said he believes that Ohtani will take the mound this season.
"He's not going to pitch right now. He will pitch this year, yes.... My guess, in order to get him built up to start deep into the playoffs, it seems like August is probably the right time but the Dodgers haven't said anything until this point."
In five seasons as a pitcher, Ohtani has gone 38-19 even despite being on some mediocre to bad Angels teams before signing with the Dodgers. He has a lifetime ERA of 3.01 and has struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings.
Ohtani is hitting .302 this season with 12 homers, 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He's a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a three-time MVP.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the Athletics at Dodger Stadium. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound for LA while Gunnar Hoglund goes for the A's.
