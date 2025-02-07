Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Set to Miss 2025 Season with Back Injury
Avisail Garcia's comeback story will have to wait a little bit longer to be written, as the former All-Star outfielder will miss the entirety of the 2025 season.
Per Francys Romero on social media:
Avisail Garcia is still recovering from his back injury and is not expected to play in the 2025 season until winter ball in Venezuela.
Avisail underwent surgery on his lower back in October 2024.
The 33-year-old Garcia was released by the Miami Marlins early on in the 2024 season after struggling to the tune of a .240 average through just 18 games. He also hit just .185 in only 37 games back in 2023. Perhaps the back issues help explain the lack of productivity and the lack of availability. He hit only .224 in 98 games in 2022. The surgery was to correct a fracture and disc issue.
However, before the struggles in Miami, Garcia was a very solid hitter for multiple seasons. Garcia made the All-Star Game in 2017 for the Chicago White Sox, hitting 18 homers and bringing in 80 runs that season. He then hit .282 with 20 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and hit 29 homers for the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 season.
Given his age, the injury and the recent struggles, it seems like it will be tough for Garcia to get another chance in the 2026 season at the age of 34, but if he's able to put together a solid season in Venezuela next year, he could secure a minor league deal.
