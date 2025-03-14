Former Toronto Blue Jays Ace Steps on Mound For First Time Since Tommy John Surgery
On Friday morning, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah took a huge step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery: He threw a bullpen off an actual mound.
Keegan Matheson of MLB.com posted the video on social media. These mark Manoah's first pitches off a mound since last June.
The 26-year-old Manoah made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.
Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.
However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.
He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A before getting called back up, and injured again.
Manoah is not expected to be an option at the big-league level until July or August and it's unclear how he'll fit in when he does return. The Blue Jays enter the season with a projected rotation of Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, Bowden Francis, Max Scherzer and Jose Berrios.
Yariel Rodriguez is also an option to start.
Toronto went 74-88 last season, finishing last in the American League East. They open up the season against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27.
