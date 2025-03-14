Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays Ace Steps on Mound For First Time Since Tommy John Surgery

Alex Manoah isn't expected to figure into the Jays plans until much later this summer, but he took a huge step in his recovery effort on Friday morning.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (6) speaks to team mates in the dug out after the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre in 2024.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (6) speaks to team mates in the dug out after the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre in 2024. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday morning, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah took a huge step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery: He threw a bullpen off an actual mound.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com posted the video on social media. These mark Manoah's first pitches off a mound since last June.

The 26-year-old Manoah made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.

Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.

However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.

He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A before getting called back up, and injured again.

Manoah is not expected to be an option at the big-league level until July or August and it's unclear how he'll fit in when he does return. The Blue Jays enter the season with a projected rotation of Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, Bowden Francis, Max Scherzer and Jose Berrios.

Yariel Rodriguez is also an option to start.

Toronto went 74-88 last season, finishing last in the American League East. They open up the season against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27.

Related MLB Stories

GIFT EXCHANGE: Shohei Ohtani's wife isn't joining the Dodgers contingent in Tokyo this year, but she made sure to take care of her friends on the trip. CLICK HERE:

GOOD NEWS ON CY YOUNG: Max Scherzer, a multi-time winner of the Cy Young award, has nothing wrong with his thumb and will be ready to go for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:

GRAPHICAL ERROR: Thanks to a TV broadcast mistake, Casey Mize of the Tigers is now apparently throwing 106 MPH. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/Injuries