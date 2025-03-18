Freddie Freeman Scratched From Los Angeles Dodgers Opener with Injury
Already playing without former MVP Mookie Betts because of illness, the Los Angeles Dodgers were forced to scratch another MVP just before Game 1 of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
Freddie Freeman was removed from the lineup with rib discomfort, which is an injury we hadn't previously known about. He spent the offseason recovering from an ankle issue which hampered him throughout last year's World Series run.
Now 35, Freeman is one of the best players of his generation. A 15-year veteran, he's spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves and Dodgers. He's an eight-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, an MVP and a World Series MVP. He helped the Braves win the title in 2021 and the Dodgers win it in 2024.
Freeman is a .300 hitter lifetime with 343 home runs and 1,298 RBIs. He's coming off a season in which he hit .282 with 22 homers.
While his absence for Game 1 of the Toyko Series is unfortunate, the Dodgers will hope it's nothing more major and nothing that will linger into the domestic Opening Day, which is March 27.
Once again, the Dodgers are the favorites to the win the World Series. In addition to having an already-stacked lineup, the team went out and signed Michael Conforto as well as two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
They also added Roki Sasaki, the highly-coveted Japanese pitcher. He will make his major league debut in Wednesday's Game 2.
He'll be opposed by Justin Steele.
