Dave Roberts Discusses Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Role in Game 7
As the Dodgers put a sudden end to Game 6 of the World Series in Rogers Centre, beating the Jays 3-1, the first question on everyone's mind: Who is pitching tomorrow?
For Toronto, we've known for some time that Max Scherzer would be the starter. The Dodgers have not announced their starter, in part because there were at least two options to consider. Tyler Glasnow was due up in the rotation, but Shohei Ohtani was another player worth considering as well.
Well, Glasnow came in for the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6. Ordinarily, that would tilt the scales of decision entirely to Ohtani, but he only threw three game pitches. It's not known if he would be fresh enough to bounce back for a start so quickly, but him coming into the game would seem to indicate Ohtani may start.
For what it’s worth, Glasnow did tell reporters after the game that he’ll be available to pitch in Game 7.
Immediately after the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about his thoughts on Ohtani pitching in Game 7.
"We'll talk to the guys tonight, see how they feel tomorrow," Roberts said in allusion to the starting pitching role for the closeout game.
"Right now there's no wrong answer. He's certainly going to be a part of the pitching plan. With Shohei, it could be two innings, but it could be four innings. I'm not sure where we're going to slot him. We're going to have to talk to him first and see where he feels most comfortable."
Another consideration for Roberts and the Dodgers is that if Ohtani enters in relief and comes out of the game, Los Angeles will lose its designated hitter position.
So, Roberts will probably want to start Ohtani or utilize him as the closer. It's a big decision, but it feels like it's barreling toward the Dodgers giving their best player the ball for the biggest game of the year.