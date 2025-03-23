Here's the Latest on Why Walker Buehler Was Scratched From Boston Red Sox Start
UPDATE, 12:55 p.m. ET: Buehler is sick, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston. He will pitch in a minor league game on Monday.
9:15 a.m. ET: The Boston Red Sox scratched free agent acquisition Walker Buehler from his start on Sunday in what would have been his final tune-up before the regular season.
Tom Caron of NESN says that no reason has been given at this time, though we will update you when that reason becomes available. Cooper Criswell is starting in his place.
Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Buehler is looking to reassert himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
The 30-year-old helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series in 2024, securing the final out in Game 5 against the New York Yankees. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
Buehler is a two-time All-Star and will join Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito in the rotation, once everyone is healthy. Unfortunately, Bello and Giolito will both miss at least one turn through the rotation because of injury.
The Red Sox open the season on Thursday, March 27 on the road at the Texas Rangers.
