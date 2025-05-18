Here's When Atlanta Braves Could Reportedly Get Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Lineup
The Atlanta Braves, who have climbed out of the cellar after an 0-7 start to the season, are set to get even better in the coming week.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Braves (23-23), are expecting the return of Ronald Acuna Jr.
Acuña, who is recovering from his second ACL tear, should be able to return in time for Atlanta’s next home stand beginning May 23.
That would be a big boost for a Braves roster that is trying to make a deep playoff run despite the slow start. Acuna just started his rehab assignment this week and is currently playing with Triple-A Gwinnett.
The 27-year-old is hitting .444 (4-for-9) with two homers and two RBIs.
The National League MVP in 2023, Acuna is a career .289 hitter at the big-league level. He's also a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner.
He hit 41 homers and stole a league-best 73 bases in that 2023 campaign, but he played just 49 games before getting hurt in 2024. He had struggled prior to the injury, hitting just .250 with four homers and 16 steals.
It's unclear how much he'll run after injuring his ACL (left), but he's one of the most dynamic players in baseball when he's healthy.
The Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch for Atlanta while Brayan Bello takes the hill for Boston.
