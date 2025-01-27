Joe Ryan Appears to Be Fully Healthy Heading into Spring Training For Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan's shoulder issues are behind him as the Minnesota Twins get set to report to spring training next month.
According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Ryan has already thrown three bullpen sessions this offseason as well.
The following report comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, but links to the original report (subscription required):
Ryan had an MRI in November that showed a "complete resolution" of the shoulder strain that ended his 2024 season in August, Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He's thrown three bullpen sessions this winter.
He went 7-7 last season with a 3.60 ERA in 23 starts before getting injured. A four-year veteran of theTwins, Ryan is 33-26 lifetime with a 3.92.
He'll continue to be an integral part of the Twins rotation in 2025, pairing with Pablo Lopez and Bailey Ober at the top of the rotation. The Twins have several other candidates who could fill out the four and five spots in the rotation.
Minnesota is coming off a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs because of an end-of-season collapse. They were surpassed by the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals in the final six weeks of the season.
Despite those failures, the Twins should be competitive in 2025, thanks to a healthy Ryan and the return of a healthy Carlos Correa. They haven't done anything significant this offseason yet, while losing Max Kepler (Phillies) and Carlos Santana (Guardians) to free agency.
The team reports to spring training in just under three weeks and Opening Day is March 27.
