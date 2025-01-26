Livvy Dunne Accompanies Paul Skenes to Receive Prestigious Award on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes received his National League Rookie of the Year Award on Saturday night and he did so with girlfriend Livvy Dunne right by his side.
Skenes and Dunne are one of the young power couples in sports right now, having been together since they both were star athletes at LSU. Skenes helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series title in 2023. He was drafted No. 1 overall that year and made his sterling debut in 2024.
Dunne is still a member of the Tigers' gymnastics team, helping them win a national championship last season. She is currently in her fifth and final year of eligibility. She's been very visible at Skenes's starts and events when her schedule allows. Dunne is among the recognizable collegiate athletes right now, armed with a massive social media following and appearing in television commercials for brands like Vuori. She also is one of the highest NIL earners in college.
Skenes finished his rookie season at 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. He finished in the final three of National League Cy Young voting, falling to Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
The Pirates will head to spring training in just under three weeks and Skenes will be among the most talked about players in baseball as the season gets set to get underway.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 27.
Related MLB Stories
WORRISOME NEWS: Drew Thorpe, one of the prized pitching prospects for the Chicago White Sox, has suffered a setback with his elbow. READ MORE:
DODGERS TRIO COULD MAKE HISTORY: Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are projected to do things we've never seen before in 2025. READ MORE:
JARRED KELENIC TO GET ANOTHER SHOT: Despite adding Jurickson Profar this week, the former top prospect will get another shot to stick in Atlanta. READ MORE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.