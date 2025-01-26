Milwaukee Brewers Have the Youngest Prospect on the MLB Top 100 List
Earlier this week, MLB Pipeline released its Top 100 prospect rankings heading into the 2025 season.
And on that list was Milwaukee Brewers' 17-year-old standout Jesus Made, who checks in as the youngest prospect on the list.
The infielder is ranked as the No. 56 prospect in baseball, according to the outlet. Made is listed as the No. 2 prospect in the organization, behind only catcher Jeferson Quero.
Though he's year's away from a major league debut, this is all good news for a Brewers organization that is notoriously good at developing prospects. The team also just lost Willy Adames in free agency, so they are looking for a shortstop of the future, even if it will take some time for Made to grow into that role.
Playing in the Dominican Summer League last year, Made hit .331 in 51 games. He hit six home runs and stole 28 bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Made, a switch-hitter, entered the Minors with a power-over-hit profile, so he raised a few eyebrows with his discipline and approach in the DSL. He ranked among the top five percent in the circuit in contact rate and chase rate, allowing that pop to play with a hard-hit percentage of 47 and a 90th-percentile exit velocity of 103.9 (equal to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez in the same category in the Majors)
The Brewers are coming off a year in which they won the National League Central by a whopping 10 games, but it will be harder to repeat without Adames in the fold. Furthermore, the Cubs and Reds have made solid improvements this offseason.
