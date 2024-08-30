Kansas City Royals Provide Injury Update on Key Reliever
After learning that they would lose first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the rest of the regular season (and possibly the entire postseason), the Kansas City Royals also provided an injury update on reliever Lucas Erceg.
Per Joel Goldberg of the Royals broadcast team:
Lucas Erceg is day to day. Has swelling and soreness in the hand and said he hopes to be back very soon. He’s understandably upset about the play last night. Most upset about the injury to Vinnie Pasquantino. Says his teammates, including Vinnie, supported and consoled him.
Erceg and Pasquantino were injured on the same play Thursday in the loss to the Houston Astros. Erceg was hit by a batted ball, then threw the ball to first base. The throw took Pasquantino into the runner, which is where he suffered his injury.
The 29-year-old Erceg was acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Oakland Athletics. He's 2-5 this season with a 3.40 ERA. In 51 appearances, he's struck out 57 batters.
The Royals enter play on Friday at 75-60 overall. They are 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central and they currently hold the second wild card spot in the American League.
Kansas City hasn't made the playoffs since 2015, which is the last year they won the World Series.
The Royals and Astros will play each other again on Friday night. It will be a battle of aces as Seth Lugo (Kansas City) pitches against veteran lefty Framber Valdez for Houston.
