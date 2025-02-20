Kansas City Royals Starting Rotation Candidate Suffers Hamstring Injury
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright of the Kansas City Royals is dealing with a mild hamstring strain at spring training, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com
Kyle Wright has a mild right hamstring strain. Happened while throwing the other day. He’s able to continue playing catch but will be set back in his progression. #Royals will reevaluate next week.
Wright is already recovering from a serious shoulder surgery that he had at the end of 2023 and was going to cut it close for being a candidate for the Opening Day rotation. With this new injury, it appears he won't be ready for Opening Day and will have to work to earn a spot when he's healthy.
Kansas City figures to have Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha in the rotation already, with guys like Kris Bubic and Ross Stripling also serving as possibilities.
Wright hasn't pitched since September of 2023 because of surgery on his right capsule. It's the same injury that has kept Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff out as well.
He was acquired in a trade by the Royals last offseason even despite the injury.
Wright led all of baseball in wins (21) back in 2022 when he was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA. He finished 10th in the National League Cy Young voting that year. He also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series.
The Royals are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League Central and advanced to the ALDS, before losing to the New York Yankees.
