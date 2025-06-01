Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia Scratched From Lineup With Thumb Injury
Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia was scratched from Sunday's lineup with right thumb soreness, per an announcement from the team.
Garcia was initially slated to bat fifth and start at third base in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers. He had started 44 consecutive games prior to Sunday, not missing a single inning of action since April 11.
Nick Lofton, who was penciled in as the Royals' designated hitter, slid over to third base in Garcia's absence. Jonathan India came off the bench to serve as Kansas City's designated hitter, sliding directly into the leadoff position while right fielder John Rave dropped to the No. 6 hole.
Losing out on Garcia's bat may not have been too difficult for the Royals to overcome in 2023 or 2024, but the 25-year-old infielder has broken out in a big way in 2025.
Garcia is batting .316 with five home runs, 14 doubles, 25 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, an .851 OPS and a 1.6 WAR through just 58 games this season. Over the previous two campaigns, Garcia hit .249 with a .644 OPS, averaging six home runs, 24 doubles, 54 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and a 1.1 WAR each year.
The Royals and Tigers proceeded with their rubber match with Garcia watching from the dugout. First pitch came at 2:10 p.m. ET.
