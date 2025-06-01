Los Angeles Dodgers Veteran Max Muncy Clears 200 Career Home Runs in Blowout Win
Max Muncy, who has been slugging home runs in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform for the better part of the last decade, reached a major milestone against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
The Dodgers led 4-0 heading into the second inning, thanks in part to Muncy's RBI single in the first. The 34-year-old third baseman stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners, doing even more damage with a 400-foot home run to left-center.
On top of nearly doubling the Dodgers' lead, Muncy's homer marked the 200th of his MLB career.
Just because he joined the 200-home run club didn't mean Muncy was about to pack it in for the day, though. With two outs and two on in the fifth, the veteran roped a high fly ball down the right field line, hanging around in the batter's box to see if it would stay fair.
It ultimately did, careening off the foul pole for Muncy's 201st career home run. It also put the Dodgers up 14-1, taking the club one step closer to their eventual 18-2 victory.
There have now been 384 players in MLB history who have reached 200 career home runs, 35 of whom are active. Muncy hit the milestone before Jorge Soler and Justin Turner, who are still at 199.
Of those 35 active players with at least 200 career homers, five are on the Dodgers' active roster, with Muncy joining Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández. Three more – Joc Pederson, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger – used to play for Los Angeles, and that doesn't even include a soon-to-be entrant in Turner.
All but five of Muncy's home runs have come with the Dodgers, with the first few coming during his brief time with the Oakland Athletics in 2015 and 2016. Muncy didn't break out until his age-27 season with Los Angeles in 2018, and he has averaged 36 homers per 162 games ever since.
Muncy had just three home runs through his first 50 games in 2025, but he has hit three in his last four games alone. He will look to continue his power surge in Sunday's finale against the Yankees, with first pitch on the books for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- ABBOTT'S CRAZY MAY: Andrew Abbott is celebrating his 26th birthday on June 1, marking an end to his historic month leading the charge for the Cincinnati Reds' rotation. CLICK HERE
- BICHETTE MAKES HISTORY: Bo Bichette hit the 100th home run of his career against the Athletics on Saturday, becoming the first Toronto Blue Jays shortstop ever to reach the milestone. CLICK HERE
- YELICH HEATING UP: Christian Yelich's bat came to life in the Milwaukee Brewers' win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, as the former MVP slugged two key insurance homers. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.