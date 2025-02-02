Key Boston Red Sox Reliever Makes Big Proclamation on His Health Heading into 2025
Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock, who will be a big part of the team's bullpen in 2025, says he expects to have a fully normal spring training as he recovers from internal brace surgery.
Per MLB.com:
“Should be a regular Spring Training,” Whitlock said. “They’ve got me built out, so I’ll just join right in with the group and just go from there.”
We don't know if Whitlock will be ready when the team breaks camp at the end of March, but that's certainly good news for Boston. With the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler this offseason, Whitlock will go back to the bullpen where he excelled early in his career. That will help lengthen the 'pen for manager Alex Cora and will give him a multi-inning option down there. That should ease the burden on the rest of the group too.
Heading into his fifth year with the team, Whitlock is 18-11 lifetime with a 3.39 ERA. He's made 23 career starts out of 103 appearances. He burst onto the scene with a 1.96 ERA in 46 games back in 2021. The Red Sox got to the ALCS that season and appear well-positioned to make another run this year.
In addition to the rotation upgrades, they also get back Lucas Giolito from injury. Trevor Story, who missed most of last year, should be healthy as well. The team also has several young players ready to take the next step like Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu.
The Red Sox report to camp in less than two weeks.
