Former Chicago White Sox INF Could Still Draw Interest From Yankees, Per New York Post
According to the New York Post, the New York Yankees could still display interest in former Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada this offseason.
Early in the offseason, the Yankees asked for and received medical information on Moncada, who played just 12 games with the White Sox last season because of an adductor strain.
Moncada is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
A source said the Yankees have not re-engaged on Moncada, which could change when the domino that is Bregman and other infielders are taken off the board.
If Moncada were to end up in New York, he'd likely play third base, with Jazz Chisholm playing second and Anthony Volpe manning shortstop. The Yankees lost Gleyber Torres in free agency to the Detroit Tigers earlier this offseason.
Moncada has a reputation and a prior track record, but it's been a while since he's had success. He hit 25 homers back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
Unfortunately, injury issues have hurt Moncada over the last few years. He played just those 12 games in 2024 after playing 92 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. He was a durable player from 2018-2021 but hasn't been since.
He's the former No. 1 prospect in the sport. The White Sox had acquired him in a trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent Chris Sale to Boston.
Moncada appeared in games for Cuba at the Premiere12 Tournament earlier this offseason.
